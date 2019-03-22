



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Antwon Rose‘s mother has asked that people not protest during the trial of former East Pittsburgh Police Officer Michael Rosfeld out of respect for her son, but the city is preparing for what may happen once a verdict is announced.

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials aren’t saying much about their plans to deal with the outcome of the trial.

If the jury deliberations go into Saturday as expected, city police officers will be working 12-hour shifts in case a verdict is reached. The plan is to have as many officers as possible working downtown and covering the various zones.

Some new rules have already been put into place in response to protests last year after the shooting in June.

Last year, hundreds of protesters took to the streets calling for justice.

When the trial started, Rose’s mother asked for peace and so far, there have not been any demonstrations.

At the same time, city police and Visit Pittsburgh are working to accommodate dozens of NCAA National Wrestling Championship teams and thousands of fans who are visiting the city.

“We have officers on the right corners to control traffic signals and escorts for team buses and anything else that’s needed, so this didn’t catch us by surprise and it’s been daily communication and partnership,” Dan Gilman, Mayor Peduto’s chief of staff, said.