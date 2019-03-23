ROSFELD VERDICTCrowds Take To Streets To Protest Rosfeld Acquittal
DUQUESNE (KDKA) — Duquesne Police say a driver apparently crashed into a pole then fled the scene early Saturday morning.

It happened just after 5:30 a.m. on SR-837 near Save-a-Lot.

The City of Duquesne Police Department says when officers arrived on the scene, they found a white Jeep had that left the road and crashed into a utility pole near Oliver Plaza. The pole was severely damaged and the crash knocked down wires.

The driver was not at the scene when officers arrived.

The southbound lanes of SR-837 were closed while Duquesne Light made repairs.

Police are working to identify the driver.

