PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Congratulations are in order for former Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, and his wife, Veronique Larosee Fleury.

Veronique posted a photo on Instagram Saturday announcing the birth of their son, James.

He was born Friday.

James is the couple’s third child. They have two daughters, Estelle and Scarlett.

Fleury currently plays for the Vegas Golden Knights.