NORTH FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – An altercation between several juveniles and an adult ended with one person shot Saturday night.

Police say they responded to the Regal Cinemas on West Chestnut Street in North Franklin Township at approximately 11:57 p.m.

According to authorities, six known juvenile males were inside the theater changing their seats. Several patrons watching the movie began asking the juveniles to stay in their seat.

Authorities say a man then confronted the juveniles and asked them to stop.

This is when a physical altercation occurred according to police. The fight continued into the hallway of the movie theater where a firearm was pulled.

During the altercation, a struggle for the firearm ensued.

One juvenile was struck in the leg when the firearm discharged.

The condition or the identity of the victim has not yet been released.

