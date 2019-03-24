ROSFELD VERDICTHundreds Take To Streets To Protest Rosfeld Acquittal
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A chilly start to Sunday will evolve in a big warmup!

Temperatures will begin Sunday morning at the freezing level, about 32 degrees. Throughout the day, temperatures will rise to a high of 57 degrees Sunday afternoon.

Sunday will be an above average day in terms of temperature, about five to seven degrees above normal.

Early morning clear skies will help make Sunday one of the best days of the week before clouds begin moving into the area throughout the day.

There is a chance for some rain Sunday evening for regions above the I-80 corridor.

As rain pushes across the central part of the country, the Pittsburgh area can see rain starting Monday morning and afternoon.

Following early week rain, a stretch of clear and warm days is on the horizon.

