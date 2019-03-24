ROSFELD VERDICTHundreds Take To Streets To Protest Rosfeld Acquittal
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMCBS News Sunday Morning
    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    11:30 AMKD/PG Sunday Edition
    12:00 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    2:30 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Armed Robbery, Jacks Run Road, Local TV, McKeesport Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police, Robbery, White Oak, White Oak Police Department


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WHITE OAK, Pa. (KDKA) – Police in White Oak are investigating the armed robbery of a business Friday night.

A business located in the 2800-block of Jacks Run Road was robbed by two black males that were armed with pistols, according to police in a post to the White Oak Police Department Facebook page.

The incident took place at approximately 9:15 p.m. Authorities say that the men wearing facemasks entered the business and demanded money while threatening the employees.

Police were able to develop identities of those involved and within hours were able to obtain arrest warrants for four suspects. Two males and two additional females were suspected to be responsible for the robbery.

Three out of the four suspects were taken into custody Friday night.

The McKeesport Police Department and Pennsylvania State Police assisted in the investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s