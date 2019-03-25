



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A construction jobs fair is being held at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center this week.

Friday’s event is open exclusively to students and teachers; then on Saturday, the fair is free and open to the public.

Gov. Tom Wolf will be there on Friday to address the crowd.

Organizers are expecting more than 4,500 middle and high school students.

The “Build On… Careers in the Construction and Allied Industries” is being billed “as a career exploration opportunity that’s an alternative to traditional career fairs.”

Representatives from PennDOT, the Pittsburgh Job Corps, the City of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County HR and Airport Authority HR will be at the event to answer any questions from attendees.

For more information, visit the Builders Guild of Western Pennsylvania’s website at this link: buildersguild.org/index.php/contact-us/career-fairs