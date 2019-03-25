



LOYALHANNA TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man and a teenager are facing charges after allegedly shooting and killing two bulls on a Westmoreland County farm with a crossbow.

State police say it’s a case of senseless cruelty to animals. Sixty-year-old Shaun Ross and the 15-year-old grandson of Ross’s friend allegedly hatched a plan to kill some cattle at a nearby farm on Loyalhanna Township on March 17.

“Mr. Ross said he could use the meat for food and that, also that this, for the grandson, that your father would be impressed and proud of you that you were able to actually shoot an animal,” Pennsylvania State Trooper Stephen Limani said.

The two decided to go to the farm.

“They have a four-wheeler and they have crossbows. Mr. Ross talks to the 15-year-old, and subsequently the 15-year-old is the one that does the shooting,” Limani said.

Six bulls were the target. Troopers say four were hit. Two died.

Ross and the teenager returned with the ATV and a 10-foot sled but couldn’t recover the animals, so they left.

Troopers say Ross returned, however, when the sun came up to get the sled and a shirt he left at the scene. He allegedly ran into the animals’ owner, who didn’t know Ross and had no idea his animals were injured or dead.

“He started to engage the farmer owner in conversation of not being guilty of committing any crimes at the farm,” Limani said.

Ross did tell the farmer he was from Faith Manor in Avonmore. State police later took found him there and took him into custody.

KDKA’s Ross Guidotti: “Mr. Ross, anything to say about these charges?”

Ross: “Yes, sir. I didn’t do it. The young boy, it was my buddy’s grandson.”

Guidotti: “Did you tell him to do it?”

Ross: “No, sir. I didn’t even know that he did it until just today.”

Ross also claimed he “went off in the woods” the night of the shooting because he was afraid the teenager might hurt him.

State police say the 15-year-old will also face charges.

Ross is free on $25,000 unsecured bond. He faces felony charges, including ecoterrorism and animal cruelty.