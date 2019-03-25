  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Kris Letang, NHL, Olli Maatta, Pittsburgh Penguins, Pittsburgh Sports


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Kris Letang is once again on the shelf with an upper-body injury.

Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said the defenseman will not be available Monday night against the Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

“#Pens HCMS: Letang has an upper-body injury. Will not play tonight”

Defenseman Olli Maatta is still not ready to return after joining the team at practice last week.

“#Pens HCMS: Olli Maatta not available tonight.”

Zach Trotman was inserted into the morning skate lineup at MSG Monday morning in Letang’s absence.

The Pens and Rangers play Monday night at 7:00 p.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s