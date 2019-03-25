Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Kris Letang is once again on the shelf with an upper-body injury.
Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said the defenseman will not be available Monday night against the Rangers at Madison Square Garden.
“#Pens HCMS: Letang has an upper-body injury. Will not play tonight”
Defenseman Olli Maatta is still not ready to return after joining the team at practice last week.
“#Pens HCMS: Olli Maatta not available tonight.”
Zach Trotman was inserted into the morning skate lineup at MSG Monday morning in Letang’s absence.
The Pens and Rangers play Monday night at 7:00 p.m.