



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Kris Letang is once again on the shelf with an upper-body injury.

Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said the defenseman will not be available Monday night against the Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

#Pens HCMS: Letang has an upper-body injury. Will not play tonight — Josh Getzoff (@PensJG) March 25, 2019

Defenseman Olli Maatta is still not ready to return after joining the team at practice last week.

#Pens HCMS: Olli Maatta not available tonight. — Josh Getzoff (@PensJG) March 25, 2019

Zach Trotman was inserted into the morning skate lineup at MSG Monday morning in Letang’s absence.

The Pens and Rangers play Monday night at 7:00 p.m.