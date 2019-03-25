



WARRENDALE (KDKA) — A local postal facility has shut down due to a chemical spill over the weekend.

A Postal Service official says mercury was spilled Sunday at the Network Distribution Center in Warrendale.

They say all employees are safe, and nobody was exposed to the contaminant, but there’s no timeline for when the facility will reopen.

In a statement, they say, “Professional environmental contractors are conducting tests to evaluate, clean and certify the safety of the plant. The safety and security of our employees, customers and the mailstream is a top priority for the Postal Service and we will provide updates when we have additional information.”

Any impact on mail service is expected to be limited.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.