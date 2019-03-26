Filed Under:La Roche College, La Roche University, Local TV, McCandless, Pennsylvania Department of Education, Pittsburgh News


MCCANDLESS (KDKA) — A school in our area is getting a new designation.

La Roche College is now La Roche University.

The title of “university” was officially authorized Tuesday by the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

La Roche, located in the suburban North Hills, has more than 14,000 alumni, living in every state in the U.S., as well as 65 countries worldwide.

They offer 66 undergraduate programs, six master’s programs and one doctoral degree.

(Source: La Roche University/Facebook)

In a press release, La Roche says: “University status will support a growing student population and new academic programs, and it will help La Roche market its offerings to students unfamiliar with its reputation, both domestically and abroad.”

The now-university says they will also be establishing the La Roche University Lifelong Learning Center.

La Roche opened its doors to students in 1963.

