



OAKLAND (KDKA) — Another former Steeler is on the way to the Oakland Raiders.

The team announced the signing of backup quarterback Landry Jones, who spent a majority of his career in Pittsburgh.

“We have signed QB @LandryJones12”

Jones was in camp last Summer, in a QB battle against Josh Dobbs and rookie Mason Rudolph. He lost that battle in the final days of the preseason.

Jones was signed for about one week with the Jacksonville Jaguars last season. Other than that stint, he was a free agent.

Pittsburgh sports media members were quick to bring up the rift between Brown and various backup quarterbacks during his tenure in Pittsburgh.

“Isn’t there video out there of Landry throwing one at his feet in 2015 (maybe vs. the Cardinals) and AB wildly gesturing with his hands as he walked off the field?”

Isn't there video out there of Landry throwing one at his feet in 2015 (maybe vs. the Cardinals) and AB wildly gesturing with his hands as he walked off the field? — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) March 26, 2019

Jones will theoretically back up starting QB Derek Carr next season, but if for some reason he goes down and Jones enters the contest, it could make for some interesting entertainment.

Jones’ spot on the roster is not guaranteed though, as the team also has former Pitt quarterback Nate Peterman and Mike Glennon.