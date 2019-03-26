



NORTH BUFFALO TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Crews are searching for a missing man in Armstrong County.

According to officials, Paul Roger Walker, who is in his 70s, went missing from 205 Walker Road in North Buffalo Township.

The South Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Department reports he possibly has dementia.

He was last seen around 2:30 p.m.

He was wearing a tan hooded coat, blue jeans and gray Velcro shoes.

A helicopter with infrared cameras is currently being used in the search. A bloodhound team has also been called in.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details