PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An esports tournament is coming to Pittsburgh this spring.

Point Park University is partnering with the city’s esports team, the Pittsburgh Knights, as well as the Penguins and the Cleveland Cavaliers to host the Steel City Showdown.

It will be held in May at the Pittsburgh Playhouse.

Teams will compete for prizes while playing “NBA 2K, “NHL 2K,” and “Super Smash Bros.”

Spectators and competitors can buy tickets at pittsburghplayhouse.com.