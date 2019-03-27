PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh residents can get their share of 21 tons of free mulch all thanks to the Christmas tree recycling program.

The trees were diverted from landfills and into the chippers of the Department of Public Works Environmental Services Bureau and now will help Pittsburgh residents save money.

Throughout the city, 10 recycling locations were established with the help of the city’s Forestry Division and local Girl Scout troops.

City officials say the mulch has many useful purposes.

“Pine mulch is great for vegetable gardens, blueberries, strawberry patches, tomatoes, and eradicating weeds,” said officials in a statement.

Residents are able to pick up mulch at the City of Pittsburgh Forestry Division at 6520 Stanton Avenue on the following dates:

March 30

April 6

April 13

April 20

The mulch will be avaialble while supplies last.