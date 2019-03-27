



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If it is a coin or paper money you are likely to find it at the David L Lawrence Convention center over the next three days. Douglas Mudd from the American Numismatic Museum says they have a rare ten shilling paper note from 1764.

“You’ll notice there’s a name on there. B Franklin, Benjamin Franklin. Well he started out as a printer and he printed paper money,” he said.

Mudd says there is a passion in the cases and displays at the convention center and the dealers share a constant quest.

“The chance that a cent could be worth over a million dollars and people go nuts over that,” said Mudd.

In the museum’s display is a 1943 wartime penny that should have been struck in steel. The country was conserving all copper for the war effort but a few pennies slipped through in copper. The coins current value, $1.5 million dollars.

Which brings us to your can, box, bag, or piggy bank of what you might consider worthless old coins. Mudd says, they are worth checking with because you can find something that’s really amazing.

“The public can bring in their old coins and paper money and find out what it’s worth,” National Coin and Money show spokesman Donn Pearlman says. “Many of the 300 dealers who are here will give free and formal evaluations. And many of them will be happy to buy the items.”

Pearlman suggests you always get a second estimate.

The dealers have gathered from all over the world and spent Wednesday trading and dealing with each other. Thursday and Friday its $8 for each adult with kids under 12 free. Saturday its free to everyone.

