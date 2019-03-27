PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Six months after closing up shop early the Just Ducky Tours fleet is returning to the streets and rivers of Pittsburgh.

No one is happier than the folks who promote Pittsburgh like Visit Pittsburgh President and CEO Craig Davis.

“Just Ducky Tours is a great family outing on the water which is a big part of our draw for visitation coming into Pittsburgh.”

Last summer’s Missouri accident unfairly swept the Pittsburgh boats into a crisis of confidence and forced an early end to the season.

The tragedy in Branson was clearly operator error, but the impact was felt here and the future of the Pittsburgh fleet was unknown.

But Pittsburghers clearly want Just Ducky back.

Co-Founder Chris D’Addario says, “Reservations are high, they are as high as they’ve ever been and we’re excited.”

The U.S.Coast guard has high praise for how the Just Ducky folks handle safety.

Lt Christie Smith says, “The company has a very strong safety program and it exceeds what the requirements say they have to have. So I think that makes them stand out.”

D’Addario says they will answer safety questions anytime and have been sought out for their advice.

“We answer questions from the NTSB and others. We are hands down are the safest duck boat operation in the country. We have carried over two million passengers safely and I can’t wait to have the boats back on the road quacking. and waving and smiling and doing what we do and what we do really well.”

Look for the Steel City Sully, Northside Nelly and the rest of the fleet to return to streets and rivers quacking at you by mid to late April.