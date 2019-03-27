UNIONTOWN (KDKA) — State Police in Uniontown are searching for a missing man who suffers from schizophrenia.

According to police, 43-year-old Edward Eakle of Markleysburg was last seen at his doctor’s office on New Salem Road in Uniontown on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say he was caught on surveillance video leaving the office after checking in, and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Police say Eakle suffers from schizophrenia and high blood pressure.

He is described as being 6-feet tall, 150 pounds with blue eyes. He has brown hair and is balding, is clean shaven and wears glasses.

He was wearing a hat, his glasses, a red and black plaid jacket, blue jeans and white tennis shoes. Eakle was also carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information on Eakle’s whereabouts is asked to call state police in Uniontown at 724-439-7111.