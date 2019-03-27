



ROBINSON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Students were evacuated Wednesday morning from Propel Montour Middle/High School in Robinson Township after a fire alarm was pulled and some students were covered in foam.

The school is located on Steubenville Pike.

Emergency crews, including police, firefighters, paramedics and Hazmat teams, were all called to the scene around 10 a.m.

According to Propel School spokesperson Sonya Toler, the incident started with the accidental pulling of a fire alarm in a chemistry lab.

When the alarm went off, students were covered by foam.

Around a dozen students were evaluated. Officials say about half had irritation of the eyes and burning throats.

Toler says the school was completely evacuated, as is protocol. The students have since been allowed back inside, and officials are hoping to get all students back on their regular schedule.

School officials and police are investigating, trying to find out who pulled the fire alarm and why. They say charges my be filed.

