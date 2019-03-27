



MOUNT LEBANON (KDKA) — Two early morning water main breaks have shut down part of a busy road in the South Hills and forced Mount Lebanon High School to cancel classes for the day.

The breaks were first reported around 4 a.m. along Cochran Road. It started small, but then started gushing down the road.

According to Penn American Water officials, both a six-inch line and a 16-inch line broke. One of them is located at Royce and Cochran, and the other at Lebanon and Cochran.

Crews have shut down Cochran Road from Florida to Lebanon Avenues.

However, drivers are being warned to avoid the road between Cedar Boulevard to Route 19/Washington Road.

Meanwhile, school district officials say because of the break, they have had to cancel Wednesday classes at Mount Lebanon High School for all students and staff members. Water service has been shut off to the school building.

Mt Lebanon High School is closed today March 27 for students and all staff due to a water main break. All other Mt Lebanon School District schools are in session. This closure is for the high school only. — MtLebanon SD (@MTLSD) March 27, 2019

All other Mount Lebanon School District schools are in session.

It’s unknown at this time how many customers were impacted by the break, and how long it will take to fix.

