By Amy Wadas
MOUNT LEBANON (KDKA) — Two early morning water main breaks have shut down part of a busy road in the South Hills and forced Mount Lebanon High School to cancel classes for the day.

The breaks were first reported around 4 a.m. along Cochran Road. It started small, but then started gushing down the road.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

According to Penn American Water officials, both a six-inch line and a 16-inch line broke. One of them is located at Royce and Cochran, and the other at Lebanon and Cochran.

Crews have shut down Cochran Road from Florida to Lebanon Avenues.

However, drivers are being warned to avoid the road between Cedar Boulevard to Route 19/Washington Road.

KDKA Traffic Reporter Celina Pompeani has the details:


 

Meanwhile, school district officials say because of the break, they have had to cancel Wednesday classes at Mount Lebanon High School for all students and staff members. Water service has been shut off to the school building.

All other Mount Lebanon School District schools are in session.

It’s unknown at this time how many customers were impacted by the break, and how long it will take to fix.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

