PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two new programs will be available to students in the Pittsburgh Public Schools this upcoming fall.

A new Career and Technical Education (CTE) Early Childhood Education Program and a renovated Computer Science Magnet will be available at the beginning of the 2019-20 school year.

The approval for the opening of the programs came at Thursday evenings board legislative meeting.

“We are committed to providing educational offerings and options that allow students to engage in their learning as they pursue their passions,” said Superintendent Anthony Hamlet. “These new programs allow students to gain the hands-on experiences that position them for real-world success.”

The new CTE Early Childhood Program at Pittsburgh Millioned 6-12 school will provide students with the opportunity to be exposed to a variety of occupations in child care and guidance, according to a statement. The program will focus on instruction in growth and development, nutrition, program planning and management, safety, play activities, child abuse and more.

Students that will be in 10th grade next fall are able to apply for the program beginning on April 1.

The Computer Science Magnet will reopen at the Pittsburgh Brashear High School. The more intensive program will help prepare students for studies in computer science. The program that will be open for the first time since 2014 will accept incoming 9th grade students.

Through the program’s partnership with Carnegie Mellon University, Google, Microsoft’s Technology Education and Literacy in Schools (TEALS) program, students will be able to develop problem-solving, critical thinking and other skills needed to pursue a career in computer programming.

Applicants will be accepted on a first come, first serve basis to fill the 60 spaces available. Students interested will be able to apply beginning April 1.