



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Better Business Bureau wants potential pet owners to be aware of a new scam that’s going around the internet.

The scam involves buying kittens up for adoption online.

According to the BBB, a man recently lost $900 after someone online promised to sell him a Persian cat.

Another woman says she was almost scammed out of some money by someone claiming to be selling Sparkling Maine Coon kittens.

Experts say you should thoroughly research breeders and always make sure you can see the animal in person before you buy it.

They offer these tips for anyone looking to buy a pet:

• Don’t rely on a professional-looking website or presence on social media as verification that a business is trustworthy.

• Research the breeder carefully, check the company’s BBB Business Profile at bbb.org and other reputable sources.

• Inspect an animal in person before paying money. If possible, try to pick up the animal in person. Online pet scams depend on buyers trusting that the animals will be delivered to them.

• Consider it a red flag if the breed’s promoted price is significantly lower than usual.

• Never send cash via money order or Western Union to a stranger. Recognize that payment made through Zelle and other mobile cash apps is untraceable and should only be used when you know the recipient.

• If you make an online purchase always use a credit card in case you need to dispute the charges.

For more information on avoiding pet scams, visit the BBB’s website at this link or call 877-267-5222.

You can also report a scam at this link.