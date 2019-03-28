  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:30 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    12:00 AMKDKA-TV News at 11
    12:35 AMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    01:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    02:37 AMExtra
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Clairton, Constitution Circle, House Fire, Local TV


CLAIRTON, Pa. (KDKA) – Fire crews are battling a house fire in Clairton Thursday evening.

Emergency responders were called to Constitution Circle at approximately 8:22 p.m., according to Allegheny County 911 dispatchers.

Photo Credit: Submitted

KDKA’s Pam Surano reports that two adults, children and pets were able to evacuate the home safely.

Initial reports say that the side porch grill is the cause of the inferno, but fire investigators have not yet confirmed the cause of the fire.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s