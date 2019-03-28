



CLAIRTON, Pa. (KDKA) – Fire crews are battling a house fire in Clairton Thursday evening.

Emergency responders were called to Constitution Circle at approximately 8:22 p.m., according to Allegheny County 911 dispatchers.

KDKA’s Pam Surano reports that two adults, children and pets were able to evacuate the home safely.

Initial reports say that the side porch grill is the cause of the inferno, but fire investigators have not yet confirmed the cause of the fire.

