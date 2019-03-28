  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Crash, Franklin Park, Local TV, Pittsburgh News

FRANKLIN PARK (KDKA) — A teenager has been hospitalized after crashing into a house in Franklin Park Thursday morning.

According to police, the crash happened around 10:55 a.m. along Brandt School Road.

WEB EXTRA VIDEO:


 

Police say the 16-year-old driver was taken to Children’s Hospital for treatment. His condition was not released.

The impact of the crash pushed one of the home’s support beams out of place. Because of that, the home has been deemed unsafe.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The family who live there have been forced to move out, and the utilities have been shut off.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s