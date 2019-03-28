FRANKLIN PARK (KDKA) — A teenager has been hospitalized after crashing into a house in Franklin Park Thursday morning.

According to police, the crash happened around 10:55 a.m. along Brandt School Road.

Police say the 16-year-old driver was taken to Children’s Hospital for treatment. His condition was not released.

The impact of the crash pushed one of the home’s support beams out of place. Because of that, the home has been deemed unsafe.

The family who live there have been forced to move out, and the utilities have been shut off.

