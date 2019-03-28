



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Opening Day in the MLB is here as the Pirates open the season against the Cincinnati Reds Thursday afternoon.

It’s time to see how the sports experts at KDKA-TV predict the season will go for the Bucs!



Sports Director Bob Pompeani:

While most people correctly are pessimistic about #Pirates payroll, which, is among the smallest in baseball, you can still people reasonably optimistic that they compete for a Wild Card. I say that MOSTLY because of their pitching.

Jameson Taillon, Trevor Williams are legit. They need Chris Archer to be Chris Archer. Joe Musgrove needs to continue his development and I believe he will.

They are solid in the bullpen and you would figure in four of five starting positions. Good punching can always keep you in games. They should provide that for this team.

Problem is—too many questions and “What If” scenarios among position players.

Can Jung Ho Kang return to what he once was? Can he drive the baseball better than he can drive a car? Can Erik Gonzalez Play every day? Can Adam Frazier play everyday at second base? Love his bat but fielding is a “What If?” What if Gregory Polanco returns slowly? Can Pablo Reyes emerge as a valuable role player? He’s been trending upward. What if Josh Bell is more of what we saw last year instead of what we saw two years ago?

If there are a couple of major surprises, the Pirates can sneak up on teams.

Bottom line for me, Pitching will keep the Pirates relatively competitive in a VERY tough decision. But that same pitching is likely to get taxed and over stressed as season goes on. I see 83-79. Third or fourth place but in the race for the wild card which would be better than most expect with a small payroll.



Sports Anchor/Reporter Rich Walsh:

Call me Crazy but I think the Pirates will be better than last year even though their payroll doesn’t reflect it.

The Pirates have one of the lowest payrolls in baseball. About $60 million less than league average. In most years, a team can’t compete with a $70 Million payroll but I think the Pirates will stay in the hunt this year because of their pitching.

Not too many teams in the majors have a starting rotation like the Pirates. Jameson Taillon is coming off a successful season last year with a much improved slider this year. Chris Archer has a town of upside and showed signs of being a dominant pitcher last season. Archer just has to keep the ball in the park. There’s not much drop off after one and two. Trevor Williams and Joe Musgrove can pitch with anyone in the majors. The Pirates also have solid options for a 5th starter and some depth in the rotation if a guy gets hurt.

The Pirates are built around their pitching. If the starters can make it through 6 innings, not many teams will have success against the Bucs bullpen. Felipe Vazquez, Keone Kela, Kyle Crick and Richard Rodriguez have found a home in the late innings. Nick Kingham and Francisco Liriano will also add to the Pirates 3rd ranked Bullpen.

Pitching isn’t the problem.

But I know what you are thinking, They could’ve done more in free agency. I agree. There are still a couple pitchers available that would make this team better.

Expectations within the organization are high. I spent a couple weeks in Bradenton with the Pirates and I saw a glimpse of something promising. I understand the optimism. They have some young talented players. The problem for this year’s team is they have to hit on all cylinders to be successful. There is not much depth, so one stumble and we could be in for a long season.

I am impressed with shortstop Erik Gonzalez. He is one of the best defensive infielders I have witnessed in person. He also has to hit.

Jung Ho Kang is motivated but is that enough?

The Pirates need someone to be a star. That’s why they were successful from 2013-2015. Josh Bell and Starling Marte need to carry this team like Andrew McCutchen and Neil Walker did during their post-season years.

Another big problem for the Pirates, every other team in their division got better. I think the Pirates stay in the race for a wild card but fall short again this year.

I look for some improvement with an 85-77 final record.