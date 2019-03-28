



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Luke Combs is coming to Pittsburgh this November.

The award-winning country musician is set to perform at PPG Paints Arena on Nov. 23 after extending his sold-out “Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour” through this fall.

The new tour dates come on the heels of Combs making history this week as the first artist to simultaneously top all five Billboard country charts for multiple weeks. His double-Platinum single “Beautiful Crazy” has held strong at #1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart for five weeks.

Combs has been named the 2019 “New Male Artist of the Year” by the Academy of Country Music. He is also nominated for ACM’s “Male Artist of the Year” and will perform at this year’s awards on April 7.

Pre-sale tickets for his tour will be available on Tues., April 2. General ticket sales begin on Friday, April 5 at 10 a.m.