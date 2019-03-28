



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– At 42 years old, Penguins center Matt Cullen is finally being recognized for a tremendous career.

The Professional Hockey Writers Association Pittsburgh Chapter has selected Cullen as the Penguins nominee for the Masterton Trophy.

The Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy is awarded annually to the NHL player who “best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to ice hockey.” All 31 chapters nominate one player, and the winner will be announced — chosen among three finalists — in June.

“Matt Cullen’s incredible career and reputation has led to him being nominated by the Pittsburgh Chapter of Professional Hockey Writers Association as the team’s Masterton Trophy nominee.”

Matt Cullen's incredible career and reputation has led to him being nominated by the Pittsburgh Chapter of Professional Hockey Writers Association as the team's Masterton Trophy nominee.

Cullen played his 1,500th NHL game on March 5 and ranks 20th all-time in games played (1,511). The three-time Stanley Cup champion has played 21 seasons for eight teams, including three of the past four in Pittsburgh. This season, Cullen has six goals and 18 points in 66 games. Between 2015-18, he averaged 13 goals and 28 points and was an important part of the Penguins’ Cup-winning teams in 2016 and 2017, for his leadership, versatility and ability to score key goals.

Cullen has played for 25 head coaches, seven of whom rank in the top 25 on the NHL’s all-time wins list (Bryan Murray, Mike Babcock, Mike Keenan, Peter Laviolette, Paul Maurice, Bruce Boudreau and Barry Trotz). Only Chris Chelios (1,651) has played more NHL games among American-born players.

The Penguins announced the full lineup of team awards Thursday morning.

“Congrats to our 2019 team award recipients!

Masterton nominee, presented by Verizon: Matt Cullen

EJD Community Service Award, presented by PNC Wealth Management: Matt Murray and Bryan Rust

Player’s Player, presented by UPMC: Sidney Crosby

MVP, presented by PPG: Sidney Crosby”

