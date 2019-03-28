



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two former Pittsburgh Pirates’ players hit home runs during their opening day games.

Andrew McCutchen hit the first home run of the season for the Philadelphia Phillies and his first with the team Thursday at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

McCutchen’s home run came in the bottom of the first inning against the Atlanta Braves. The former Pirate signed with the cross-state rival in December.

Another former Pittsburgh Pirates’ outfielder also went deep during his first at-bat of the season. Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Austin Meadows hit the leadoff home run in the bottom of the first inning.

Meadows was traded from the Pirates to the Rays during the 2018 season.