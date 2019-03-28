



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Pirates outfielder Lonnie Chisenhall and pitcher Jordan Lyles will start the season on the Injured List.

Chisenhall was hit by a pitch in the hand last week during Spring Training. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal says the free agent acquisition could be on the shelf with a broken hand for over a month.

Source: #Pirates’ Chisenhall has broken hand, out 4 to 6 weeks. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 28, 2019

J. B. Shuck will take Chisenhall’s spot on the active roster to start the season.

Meanwhile, pitcher Jordan Lyles has been placed on the 10-day Injured List with right-side discomfort. Lyles and Chisenhall were arguably the biggest signings the Pirates made in the offseason.

The Pirates final moves before Opening Day pic.twitter.com/orLgtF09dB — Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) March 28, 2019

The Pirates take on the Reds Thursday in Cincinnati at 4:10 p.m.