PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Pirates outfielder Lonnie Chisenhall and pitcher Jordan Lyles will start the season on the Injured List.

Chisenhall was hit by a pitch in the hand last week during Spring Training. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal says the free agent acquisition could be on the shelf with a broken hand for over a month.

“Source: #Pirates’ Chisenhall has broken hand, out 4 to 6 weeks.”

J. B. Shuck will take Chisenhall’s spot on the active roster to start the season.

Meanwhile, pitcher Jordan Lyles has been placed on the 10-day Injured List with right-side discomfort. Lyles and Chisenhall were arguably the biggest signings the Pirates made in the offseason.

“The Pirates final moves before Opening Day.”

The Pirates take on the Reds Thursday in Cincinnati at 4:10 p.m.

