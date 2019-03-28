BRIDGEVILLE (KDKA) – A simple Facebook post turned into a generous donation.

Bridgeville Police Department Officer Roger was on patrol Thursday evening when he saw a group of kids playing basketball using a recycling can as a hoop, according to a Facebook post.

Officer Roger took to social media and in less than 15 minutes, a resident made a gernous donation and gave the kids a basketball hoop.

The Bridgeville Police Department posted a video to Facebook showing the delivery, thanks to the help of the Bridgeville Fire Department.

“I think you guys could beat the police officers in a game of basketball,” said one of the emergency responders delivering the basketball hoop.