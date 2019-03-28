



PITTSBURGH (Patch.com/KDKA) — After spending decades compassionately caring for patients, Dr. Nosratollah Danai retired last Friday. Hours after seeing his last patient and closing his office for the final time, he was struck by a car near his home.

Dr. Danai died on Wednesday from his injuries. He was 80.

A native of Iran, Dr. Danai obtained his medical degree there before he and his wife immigrated to the United States and settled in Pittsburgh. He completed his residency at McKeesport Hospital before becoming a family practice physician. He opened his own practice in 1989 and had his office on Bailey Avenue in Mt. Washington.

Dr. Danai was reportedly stuck by a car while walking home on Shady and Aylesboro Avenues in Squirrel Hill. The driver stayed on the scene.

His death has left his patients and fellow community members devastated.

Many are remembering him on Facebook with personal messages, including one from his son, Sam Danai.

He said: “He was known by many as ‘Doc’ or ‘Dr. Danai,’ but I just called him ‘Dad.’ His shadow is immeasurable and his legacy is even greater. I am forever grateful to carry my father’s last name and can only attempt to live up to his accomplishments and become half the man that he was. No matter what your religious beliefs or views, I ask that you join me in wishing him Godspeed in his journey ahead.”

Sam Danai says a memorial service will be held for his father on Saturday, March 30 at Heinz Chapel. It will run from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

For more, visit Patch.com at this link.