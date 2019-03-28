  • KDKA TVOn Air

WORTHINGTON, Pa. (AP) — Sunoco is cutting ties with a Pennsylvania gas station owner after his digital billboard down the street flashed a racial slur and praised the acquittal of a white police officer in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black teen.

Former East Pittsburgh Police Officer Michael Rosfeld was acquitted of a homicide charge last week.

After the jury’s verdict, a digital billboard in Worthington displayed photos of Rosfeld and 17-year-old Antwon Rose II. The message branded Rose a “criminal” and said, “Justice Served, Get over it.” A separate message asked why black people can use a racial slur and white people can’t.

The Tribune-Review reports that Sunoco is halting fuel deliveries and removing Sunoco signage from the station.

A Sunoco spokeswoman says the messages are “unacceptable and do not represent our values and beliefs in any way.”

