



SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – An oil spill covered a Westmoreland County road Thursday morning.

The spill of used motor oil covered Mendon Road in South Huntingdon Township, according to a Facebook post from Westmoreland County Hazardous Materials Response Team.

South Huntingdon Township Oil Spill Photo Credit: (Facebook/Westmoreland County Hazardous Materials Response Team 800)

South Huntingdon Township Oil Spill 2 Photo Credit: (Facebook/Westmoreland County Hazardous Materials Response Team 800)

South Huntingdon Township Oil Spill 3 Photo Credit: (Facebook/Westmoreland County Hazardous Materials Response Team 800)

South Huntingdon Township Oil Spill 4 Photo Credit: (Facebook/Westmoreland County Hazardous Materials Response Team 800)

Crews were called to the scene in the 300-block of Mendon Road Thursday morning at approximately 10:44 a.m., according to Westmoreland County 911 dispatchers.

An “unsecured load” became loose and covered the roadway. Approximately 250 gallons of oil were spilled onto the road.

Cleanup crews worked to reopen the road later in the day Thursday.