



FRAZER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A local woman charged in the shooting death of her husband has been convicted of charges including voluntary manslaughter.

Officials say Teresa Drum was fighting with her husband over burned food and who took the last beer.

Police say she shot her husband, Dennis, in the head inside their Frazier Township home two years ago.

The couple’s two children were also home at the time but were not hurt.

Drum’s attorney argues that Drum was abused by her husband and was defending herself.

She could face up to 20 years in prison.