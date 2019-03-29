



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Olli Maatta will return to the lineup tonight against the Nashville Predators according to the Penguins official Twitter account.

Welcome back to the lineup, Olli! pic.twitter.com/VMJSJeXuD6 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 29, 2019

Head Coach Mike Sullivan originally had Olli Maatta as a game-time decision for the matchup against the Nashville Predators, but was confirmed in the lineup at 6:35 this evening. Maatta has spent the entire week with his teammates as a full-contact participant in practice.

The Friday morning skate was optional for the Pens, as Sidney Crosby, Phil Kessel, Brian Dumoulin and Justin Schultz all elected to take the morning off. Injured Penguins Kris Letang, Evgeni Malkin and Chad Ruhwedel all skated on their own before practice this morning.

“A little clip of Malkin working out early. Letang and Ruhwedel also out there:”

A little clip of Malkin working out early. Letang and Ruhwedel also out there: pic.twitter.com/2u9M9ds6H3 — Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) March 29, 2019

The Penguins battle the Nashville Predators at PPG Paints Arena Friday at 7:00 p.m.