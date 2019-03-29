  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    9:30 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    12:00 AMKDKA-TV News at 11
    12:35 AMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chad Ruhwedel, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, NHL, Olli Maatta, Pittsburgh Penguins, Pittsburgh Sports


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Olli Maatta will return to the lineup tonight against the Nashville Predators according to the Penguins official Twitter account.

Head Coach Mike Sullivan originally had Olli Maatta as a game-time decision for the matchup against the Nashville Predators, but was confirmed in the lineup at 6:35 this evening. Maatta has spent the entire week with his teammates as a full-contact participant in practice.

The Friday morning skate was optional for the Pens, as Sidney Crosby, Phil Kessel, Brian Dumoulin and Justin Schultz all elected to take the morning off. Injured Penguins Kris Letang, Evgeni Malkin and Chad Ruhwedel all skated on their own before practice this morning.

“A little clip of Malkin working out early. Letang and Ruhwedel also out there:”

The Penguins battle the Nashville Predators at PPG Paints Arena Friday at 7:00 p.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s