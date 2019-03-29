  • KDKA TVOn Air

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Former Penn State president Graham Spanier wants a federal court to vacate his criminal conviction for his handling of a 2001 complaint about Jerry Sandusky showering with a boy in a university locker room.

Spanier last week filed a petition with federal court in Harrisburg that argues his misdemeanor child endangerment conviction involved a version of the law that wasn’t in place in 2001.

Spanier is also challenging how the statute of limitations was applied his case.

The filing was first reported Friday by Pennlive.com .

The 70-year-old Spanier has been out on bail since his 2017 jury conviction.

He says in the federal filing he expects to soon begin serving a term of two months in jail followed by two months of house arrest.

3/29/2019 7:43:40 PM (GMT -4:00)

Comments
  1. Deputy53 (@Babylon1953) says:
    March 29, 2019 at 8:12 PM

    When you’re in a position of power and/or wealth, it doesn’t matter IF you did anything wrong.
    People like this have always thought THEY were “above the law.”
    And sadly, the Liberal court system supports this line of thought.
    between the actor in Chicago, and the rich people that BOUGHT their kid’s way into college, you’ll never convince me otherwise.
    Wasted MY life. I will NOT be in Law Enforcement in the next life.

    Reply

