MIDLAND, Pa. (KDKA) — A crash involving a train and tractor trailer has sent emergency crews to Beaver County this afternoon.

The crash was first reported around noon on Midland Beaver Road, or Route 68, on the border of Industry and Midland.

Emergency officials say the train is now disabled and the tractor trailer is badly damaged from the crash.

The truck was hauling gravel but did not lose its load.

No injuries have been reported.

Crews have called in heavy equipment to clean up the scene.

