  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Flu, Hancock County, Influenza, West Virginia, West Virginia Education Department, West Virginia News

NEW CUMBERLAND, W.Va. (AP) — All the schools in a West Virginia county are being closed because of a flu outbreak.

A state Education Department spokesperson forwarded a voicemail from the Hancock County school superintendent confirming the Friday closures.

In the voicemail, Superintendent Timothy Woodward says all schools in the county will be closed because a large number of staff and faculty have the flu. He says they don’t have enough substitute teachers to fill the schools.

Woodward says a single elementary school has over 18 teachers out with the flu. He also says a large number of central office staff have the flu.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s