



CARRICK (KDKA) – One person was shot overnight Saturday in the Carrick neighborhood of Pittsburgh.

Emergency responders were called to Brownsville Road shortly before midnight.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner released early Saturday morning that the victim of the shooting has died.

According to officials, 27-year-old Nathaniel Joseph Baxter of Carrick, was found unresponsive within a residence

Investigators have yet to release whether they have identified a suspect.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details