CARRICK (KDKA) – One person was shot overnight Saturday in the Carrick neighborhood of Pittsburgh.

Emergency responders were called to Brownsville Road shortly before midnight.

Photo Credit: (KDKA)

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner released early Saturday morning that the victim of the shooting has died.

According to officials, 27-year-old Nathaniel Joseph Baxter of Carrick, was found unresponsive within a residence

Investigators have yet to release whether they have identified a suspect.

