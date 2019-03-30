



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Temperatures that will feel more like summer will come and go quickly to make way for the potential of snow.

Saturday rain showers will break way to a sharp drop off in temperatures opening up the possibility of snow showers to cap off the weekend.

Temperatures Saturday morning started in the high 40s and low 50s. The warm temperature trend is expected to continue throughout the day Saturday as highs will reach 68 degrees.

Some regions in western Pennsylvania could see up to one inch of rain over the course of the next 24 hours. Light, periodical rain is expected throughout the day before heavier rain moves into the region tonight.

Warm air will be pushed out of the area by a strong cold front that will move into the region overnight into Sunday morning, plummeting temperatures to 33 degrees.

The sharp drop in temperatures overnight will make the perfect opportunity for mother nature to produce a coating of spring snow.

Snow showers are expected across the region with the possibility to create accumulation anywhere from a coating to a half-inch of snow in the higher elevations of the Laurel Highlands and above the I-80 corridor.

The mercury will struggle to hit the high 30s Sunday as temperatures will top out around 37 degrees.

Things will take a turn for the better as the Pittsburgh Pirates host the St. Louis Cardinals in their home opener on Monday. Although temperatures will still remain chill, about 42 degrees, sunny skies will make for a pleasant day to bring baseball back to the Burgh.

