



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The deadline for Allegheny County residents to receive a discount on their property taxes has been extended until Monday.

County Treasurer John K. Weinstein released a statement Saturday saying that the tax office is extending the discount period to April 1.

“Since, the tax deadline March 31st falls on a Sunday, I am extending the discount date to Monday, April 1st. This will allow more people time to take advantage of the 2% discount and save money,” said Weinstein.

Residents that pay by the deadline will receive a 2% discount on their taxes, according to Weinstein.

The tax office will also remain open until 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Taxpayers can make the payment in person, by mail or online.