



PLUM BOROUGH (KDKA) – Firefighters are working to extinguish a garage fire in Plum Borough.

Emergency responders were called to the fire Wright Road at approximately 10:40 a.m. Sunday morning.

Multiple departments still on the scene of a smoky stubborn garage fire on #Wright road in #PlumBorough. We’ll have more details tonight on @KDKA pic.twitter.com/dkbPWRycyH — Chris Kunicki (@K00nix_Photog) March 31, 2019

Several departments are on the scene working to extinguish the flames.

Officials have not released if anyone was inside the building when the blaze started or if anyone was injured.

