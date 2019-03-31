  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMRoad to the Final Four
    2:00 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    4:30 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fire, Garage Fire, Local TV, Plum Borough, Wright Road


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PLUM BOROUGH (KDKA) – Firefighters are working to extinguish a garage fire in Plum Borough.

Emergency responders were called to the fire Wright Road at approximately 10:40 a.m. Sunday morning.

Several departments are on the scene working to extinguish the flames.

Officials have not released if anyone was inside the building when the blaze started or if anyone was injured.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s