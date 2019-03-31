



LONDON, Ky. (KDKA) – Three children were reported missing in a Kentucky town, all within a three-mile radius.

CBS-affiliate WKYT reports that the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating the three juveniles.

The first child reported missing was 15-year-old Mark Fields (above, center), who was last seen Friday evening around 6 p.m. approximately five miles south of London, Kentucky.

Dalton Robinson (above, left), 17-years-old, was last seen early Sunday morning at approximately 12:05 a.m. Officials say that Robinson was last seen about seven miles south of London.

12-year-old Lindsey Couch (above, right) is the third child reported missing. Sheriff’s say that Couch was last seen around 12:53 a.m. approximately 8 miles south of London.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says there is no apparent connection between the three cases.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of the three missing children is asked to contact authorities at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.

