CARRICK (KDKA) — A neighbor is being credited with saving a woman from a house fire in Carrick Monday afternoon.

The fire was first reported just after 1:30 p.m. at a home on Lucina Avenue.

Officials at the scene say a neighbor dragged the woman who lived there off the porch. She was rushed to the hospital. Her condition has not been released.

Soon after she was rescued, officials say an oxygen tank exploded inside the home.

A firefighter also hurt his hand while battling the fire.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

