



CLAIRTON, Pa. (KDKA) — About $5,000 worth of suspected heroin was found at a Clairton man’s home on Monday, authorities say.

Narcotic agents and Clairton Police conducted a search warrant at the home of Jason Daniels, 49, after receiving a tip there were firearms and heroin inside the residence.

Authorities uncovered 940 bags of heroin during their search, which they say carries an approximate street value of $5,000. Four handguns, two shotguns and $11,418 in cash were also discovered.

Daniels has been charged with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm, one count of possession with intent to deliver, one count of possession of heroin and one count of prohibited acts.