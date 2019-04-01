  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Clairton, District Attorney's Narcotics Enforcement Team, Heroin Bust, Local TV


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CLAIRTON, Pa. (KDKA) — About $5,000 worth of suspected heroin was found at a Clairton man’s home on Monday, authorities say.

Narcotic agents and Clairton Police conducted a search warrant at the home of Jason Daniels, 49, after receiving a tip there were firearms and heroin inside the residence.

Authorities uncovered 940 bags of heroin during their search, which they say carries an approximate street value of $5,000. Four handguns, two shotguns and $11,418 in cash were also discovered.

(Photo Credit: City of Clairton Police Department)

Daniels has been charged with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm, one count of possession with intent to deliver, one count of possession of heroin and one count of prohibited acts.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s