



CHESWICK (KDKA) — Fire destroyed two sheds and a fence in Cheswick overnight.

The blaze broke out at the corner of South Highland Avenue and Oak Street around 11 p.m. Sunday.

Firefighters say the fire started in one shed with explosions, and kept spreading. They say the explosions were likely caused by propane and other fuel tanks.

“There was flames shooting probably 60-80 feet in the air, and then it looked like it was blowing across the street. A lot of smoke and a lot of flame blowing,” Cheswick VFD Chief Rick Franks. “We were very fortunate to get water on the structures and protect them before they were able to ignite.”

Several nearby power lines were damaged, but crews managed to prevent the flames from spreading to a nearby home.

No one was hurt.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause.

