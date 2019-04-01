



WEST HOMESTEAD (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department says a West Homestead restaurant is dealing with an active mouse infestation.

The Me Lyng Restaurant on West 8th Avenue was inspected Thursday.

According to a food safety assessment report, the health inspector found a live mouse nesting in a box of noodles in the kitchen. Nesting materials were found in three other boxes of noodles and four empty MSG bins.

Another live mouse was spotted in the basement.

The health inspector says they saw mouse droppings in the sesame seeds at the cook line, in the kitchen and in the basement, including in food storage areas.

A bag of take-out containers also looked like it had been chewed open.

The owner of the restaurant says two pest control companies are working to eradicate the problem.

In addition to the mice infestation, the health inspector also found mold in the produce refrigerator.

A re-inspection is scheduled for April 8.