PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are searching for a missing woman.

Police say 22-year-old Shurontaya “Tay Tay” Festa was last seen Sunday in Oakland.

She is 5-feet-6-inches tall and has brown eyes.

Police say she is known to frequent Duquesne, Wilkinsburg and East Pittsburgh.

Anyone who sees Festa or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call (412) 323-7141.