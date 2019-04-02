



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Market District Chef Dave Histed is in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen making a dish completely out of leftovers!

ASIAN PEANUT NOODLE SALAD

Recipe by Chef Dave Histed

Serves: 4

INGREDIENTS:

• 2 cups Giant Eagle rotisserie chicken, picked and chilled

• ¾ cup snap peas, sliced

• ¼ cup red onion, thin sliced

• 1 red bell pepper, sliced

• 1 cup Giant Eagle angel hair shredded cabbage

• ¼ cup cilantro, washed, hand-picked leaves only

• 4 basil leaves, washed and torn by hand

• 3 cups Nature’s Basket organic capellini pasta, cooked and then rinsed under cold water

• ½ cup Nature’s Basket crunchy peanut butter

• 1 bottle Annie’s organic sesame ginger dressing

• 1 Tablespoon Giant Eagle soy sauce

• 1 Tablespoon Giant Eagle Dijon mustard

• ¼ teaspoon sesame oil

• ½ cup Giant Eagle crispy onions (the type you would use for green bean casserole)

DIRECTIONS:

Prepare the chicken, all vegetables, and pasta as directed. Add to a large mixing bowl. In a separate bowl, make the dressing by whisking together the peanut butter, sesame ginger dressing, soy sauce, and mustard until it forms a smooth consistency. Mix as much dressing as desired with the salad and toss to coat. Top with crispy onions, serve and enjoy!

Chef’s Tip: Share the joy of cooking with your children/grandchildren! Have them pick the cilantro and tear the basil leaves by hand. Involving children in simple cooking tasks early on can lead to them making healthier meal decisions later in life!

Chef’s Tip: Add 1 cup of your favorite seasonal vegetable!