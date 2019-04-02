



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– As the regular season winds down, another injury is added to the Penguins roster.

The team announced defenseman Brian Dumoulin is out day-to-day with an injury.

“Coach Sullivan confirms that @Du24theboyz is day-to-day with a lower-body injury and will not play tonight in Detroit.”

Dumoulin did not participate in practice Tuesday morning in Detroit and apparently did not even have a spot in the dressing room.

“Dumoulin doesn’t have a locker stall.”

“No Malkin, Letang, ZAR or Ruhwedel this morning, either.”

Along with Dumoulin, a number of players did not take the ice Tuesday.

The Penguins take on the Detroit Red Wings Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. with a chance to clinch a playoff spot if the team wins.

There are a few scenarios for a playoff berth Tuesday.

