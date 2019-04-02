Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– As the regular season winds down, another injury is added to the Penguins roster.
The team announced defenseman Brian Dumoulin is out day-to-day with an injury.
“Coach Sullivan confirms that @Du24theboyz is day-to-day with a lower-body injury and will not play tonight in Detroit.”
Dumoulin did not participate in practice Tuesday morning in Detroit and apparently did not even have a spot in the dressing room.
“Dumoulin doesn’t have a locker stall.”
“No Malkin, Letang, ZAR or Ruhwedel this morning, either.”
Along with Dumoulin, a number of players did not take the ice Tuesday.
The Penguins take on the Detroit Red Wings Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. with a chance to clinch a playoff spot if the team wins.
There are a few scenarios for a playoff berth Tuesday.
“Three more playoff spots are up for grabs tonight as the @penguins, @BlueJacketsNHL and @DallasStars look to clinch. #StanleyCup #NHLStats”
https://twitter.com/PR_NHL/status/1113107083501735936